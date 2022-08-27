F3Logic LLC Sells 36,917 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,917 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.31. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

