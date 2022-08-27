F3Logic LLC Sells 8,331 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $199.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average of $202.96.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

