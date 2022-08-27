F3Logic LLC Sells 9,285 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Target by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Target by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.81. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

