F3Logic LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

