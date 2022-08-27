F3Logic LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 421.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 549,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after acquiring an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 539,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $160.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.54. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $143.65 and a 1 year high of $205.00.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

