Fear 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.60 Million (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Fear has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1.60 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fear has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00128697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00087613 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.