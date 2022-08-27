Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 9,490 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.2 %

Bank of America stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,152,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,524,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

