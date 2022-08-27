Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 623 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 3.4 %

COST stock traded down $18.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $531.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

