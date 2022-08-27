Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Amcor Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 14,397,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,696,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.