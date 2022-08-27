Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $12.07 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 718,026 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.33. 1,673,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.