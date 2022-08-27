Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $16.58 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 342,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,431,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 141,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 578,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 154,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 364,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 27,811 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,795,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,710,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

