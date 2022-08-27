Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 126 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.62 on Friday, hitting $596.18. The company had a trading volume of 516,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,795. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.