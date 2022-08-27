Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 546 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,712. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

