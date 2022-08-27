Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 669 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 2.3 %

GD traded down $5.42 on Friday, hitting $232.59. The company had a trading volume of 665,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,544. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.76.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.