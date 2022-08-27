Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 7,454 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 361,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 84,899 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:USB traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $46.49. 5,070,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

