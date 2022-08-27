Financial Comparison: Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) vs. LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) and LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and LianBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Therapeutics N/A -54.90% -46.17% LianBio N/A -50.62% -30.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of LianBio shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of LianBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 LianBio 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vera Therapeutics and LianBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 74.81%. LianBio has a consensus target price of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 759.01%. Given LianBio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LianBio is more favorable than Vera Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and LianBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.61 million ($2.41) -8.15 LianBio N/A N/A -$196.30 million ($1.56) -1.73

Vera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LianBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LianBio beats Vera Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections and is under Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03, an eye solution for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

