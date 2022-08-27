Financial Contrast: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) vs. Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LightPath Technologies and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 111.76%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.18%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -14.56% -15.63% -9.57% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Credo Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.20 -$3.18 million ($0.19) -8.95 Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 18.94 -$22.18 million N/A N/A

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credo Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats LightPath Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through distributors and catalogs in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

