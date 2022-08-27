Financial Contrast: Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) vs. Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Novonix and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Stem has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.82%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Novonix.

This table compares Novonix and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Stem 13.48% 2.83% 1.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novonix and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $3.91 million 202.58 -$13.51 million N/A N/A Stem $127.37 million 17.70 -$101.21 million ($0.74) -19.77

Novonix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

Summary

Stem beats Novonix on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. Novonix Limited has strategic alliance with Harper International Corporation to develop specialized furnace technology that would enhance Novonix's synthetic graphite manufacturing process; and partnership with Emera Technologies to develop and manufacture energy storage systems for community microgrids. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

