Financial Contrast: Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) & Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Thermon Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thermon Group and Hyzon Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyzon Motors 1 8 0 0 1.89

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hyzon Motors has a consensus price target of $7.78, suggesting a potential upside of 267.04%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Thermon Group.

93.8% of Thermon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Thermon Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thermon Group and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group 7.10% 8.98% 5.53% Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thermon Group and Hyzon Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group $355.67 million 1.73 $20.09 million $0.80 22.93 Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 86.87 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -17.67

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hyzon Motors. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thermon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thermon Group beats Hyzon Motors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables. The company also offers specialty products, which include CEMS and analytical systems, commercial construction products and services, control panels, engineered products, compressed gas scrubbing systems, temporary power solutions, and snow clearing devices for rail track and switch equipment; and steam heating solutions comprising heat transfer compounds, steam heated bundles, steam supply and condensate return lines, steam tracing solutions, steam trace accessories, and tank heating products. In addition, it provides design engineering solutions that include design optimization studies, product selection assistance, and computer-generated drawing packages; energy audit services; procurement and project management services; procurement and project management services; turnkey construction installation; recurring facility assessment or audit; maintenance services; and technical support services. The company offers its solutions to chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, rail and transit, commercial, transportation, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and mineral processing industries, as well as data centers, semiconductor facilities, and other markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

