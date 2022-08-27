FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches Market Cap of $26.99 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.99 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002658 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 809,211,743 coins and its circulating supply is 607,809,644 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.