First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 350.4% from the July 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

FBZ stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.36. 855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.599 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBZ. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.