First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 350.4% from the July 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
FBZ stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.36. 855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.49.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.599 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
