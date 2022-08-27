First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Price Performance
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 11,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $26.26.
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF
