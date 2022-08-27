First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 708.6% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ GRID traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $107.16.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Featured Stories
