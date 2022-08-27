First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 708.6% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ GRID traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $107.16.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after acquiring an additional 85,946 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

