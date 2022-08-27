First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 1,105.6% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 158.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period.

RFEM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.73. 1,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

