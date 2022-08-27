First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $16,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% in the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,705,000.

Shares of FPX opened at $90.75 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.86.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

