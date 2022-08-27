First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $22.68 Average PT from Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.68.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 39,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.8 %
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. Research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
