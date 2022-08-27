FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of FirstService worth $21,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 60,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of FirstService by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 372.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstService by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

FirstService Stock Down 3.6 %

FirstService Profile

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $128.21 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average of $131.79.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

