Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $182.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.68.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $216.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $127.14 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Five Below by 65.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Five Below by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Five Below by 4.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 461.7% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 86,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

