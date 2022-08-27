Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in August

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FLGMF opened at $15.91 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

