Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.13. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 2,066 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter.
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
