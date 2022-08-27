Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.13. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 2,066 shares.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

