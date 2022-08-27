Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Down 42.7% in August

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the July 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 25,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,093. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.12% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

