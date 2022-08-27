Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.48. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 14,312 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.66% of Flexible Solutions International worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

