Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLO traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

