Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.70.

FL stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

