ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$52.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.99 million. ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.49–$0.44 EPS.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

NYSE FORG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 200,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ForgeRock by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.