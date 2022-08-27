Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.06. 192,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fox Factory by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

