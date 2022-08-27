Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE FC opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

