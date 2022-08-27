Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Short Interest Update

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 9,780,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULCC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,360. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

