FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

FRP Stock Performance

FRP stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. FRP has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $545.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

FRP Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in FRP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FRP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FRP by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

