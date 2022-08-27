FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
FRP Stock Performance
FRP stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. FRP has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $545.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FRP (FRPH)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.