FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of FS KKR Capital worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $230,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of FSK opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 128.30%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

