FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 84,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $387,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,629,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,881,335.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $240,600.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $352,800.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00.
FTC Solar Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $445.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.32. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.