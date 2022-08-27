FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 84,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $387,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,629,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,881,335.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $240,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $352,800.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $445.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.32. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in FTC Solar by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.