Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 121.9% in August

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the July 31st total of 196,700 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

BHAT opened at $1.42 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.