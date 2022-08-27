Function X Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Function X has a market capitalization of $104.37 million and approximately $411,263.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,056.72 or 1.00031653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056447 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024183 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

