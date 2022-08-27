Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,125.21

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,125.21 ($25.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,587 ($19.18). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,593 ($19.25), with a volume of 145,221 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Future from GBX 4,512 ($54.52) to GBX 3,253 ($39.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Future from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,413.25 ($41.24).

Get Future alerts:

Future Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,295.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,769.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,116.08.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.