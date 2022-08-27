FYDcoin (FYD) Hits Market Capitalization of $499,666.78

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $499,666.78 and $318.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00230635 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 624,801,694 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

