FYDcoin (FYD) Hits Market Capitalization of $499,666.78

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $499,666.78 and $318.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00230635 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000449 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 624,801,694 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
