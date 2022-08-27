Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

