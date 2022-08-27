GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $4,405.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025621 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00260881 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002440 BTC.
About GameCredits
GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GameCredits Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.
