GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $5,546.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00264837 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001012 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002455 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

