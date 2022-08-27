GamerCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $552,443.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $552,443.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00831102 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GamerCoin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
