GamerCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $552,443.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $552,443.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00831102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

