Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX) Short Interest Update

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEEX remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,960. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEEX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Company Profile

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

